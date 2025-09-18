A home with warmth - the farmhouse for sale in Netherton.placeholder image
Inside this family farmhouse home with more than a touch of glamour

By Sally Burton
Published 18th Sep 2025, 10:30 BST
Updated 18th Sep 2025, 10:35 BST
This 'reborn' country farmhouse with a host of special features is described by the agents as a place where ​"timber beams, York stone and cosy inglenook fireplaces meet dressing rooms and poolside luxury living".

Strands Farm meets all the requirements for comfortable modern living, while retaining its period character. Its origins date back to 1731.

York stone paving leads up to a black studded door, with a lion's head knocker and date stone above.

A private, cobbled drive, entered through electric gates monitored by CCTV, provides parking along with the double garage.

​There's a boot-room style entrance, ​with ​a bright utility room, then cloakroom.

​The glass bi-fold kitchen​ with diner has a marble-topped island with​ gas hob, and​ an underlit breakfast bar​​.

Appliances include Siemens ovens​, a built-in coffee machine​, and a Miele fridge and freezer​.

Warming both spaces​ is a log-burner​. Two walls of bi-folding doors open to private terraces.

F​urther to this, the​ beamed family room has a huge inglenook fireplace​, bookshelves, and space for a pool table.

​In the sitting room ​is a traditional gas fire on a slate hearth, flanked by a media wall with ​alcoves​.

A vaulted dining room has a grand chandelier​, while two staircases rise to first floor bedrooms and a luxurious family shower room.

W​ithin the main beamed bedroom suite is a cast-iron​, painted fireplace​, bookshelv​es within alcoves and a quaint window seat.

With a deluxe en suite​ are sliding doors to a ​'secret​' dressing room.

Another vaulted dressing room with wardrobes has a central islan​d.

One of the remaining bedrooms ​is currentl​y used as a home gym, with a private balcony overlooking the swimming pool.

York stone paving circles the home, with a suntrap front terrace edged with raised lavender beds.

​A stone fire bowl ​allows year-round ​entertaining, and another patio ​has a built-in pizza oven.

Lined with black and iridescent gold mosaic tiles, the heated swimming pool ​is an outstanding feature.

Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £800,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

