Strands Farm meets all the requirements for comfortable modern living, while retaining its period character. Its origins date back to 1731.

York stone paving leads up to a black studded door, with a lion's head knocker and date stone above.

A private, cobbled drive, entered through electric gates monitored by CCTV, provides parking along with the double garage.

​There's a boot-room style entrance, ​with ​a bright utility room, then cloakroom.

​The glass bi-fold kitchen​ with diner has a marble-topped island with​ gas hob, and​ an underlit breakfast bar​​.

​Appliances include Siemens ovens​, a built-in coffee machine​, and a Miele fridge and freezer​.

Warming both spaces​ is a log-burner​. Two walls of bi-folding doors open to private terraces.

F​urther to this, the​ beamed family room has a huge inglenook fireplace​, bookshelves, and space for a pool table.

​In the sitting room ​is a traditional gas fire on a slate hearth, flanked by a media wall with ​alcoves​.

A vaulted dining room has a grand chandelier​, while two staircases rise to first floor bedrooms and a luxurious family shower room.

W​ithin the main beamed bedroom suite is a cast-iron​, painted fireplace​, bookshelv​es within alcoves and a quaint window seat.

With a deluxe en suite​ are sliding doors to a ​'secret​' dressing room.

Another vaulted dressing room with wardrobes has a central islan​d.

One of the remaining bedrooms ​is currentl​y used as a home gym, with a private balcony overlooking the swimming pool.

York stone paving circles the home, with a suntrap front terrace edged with raised lavender beds.

​A stone fire bowl ​allows year-round ​entertaining, and another patio ​has a built-in pizza oven.

Lined with black and iridescent gold mosaic tiles, the heated swimming pool ​is an outstanding feature.

Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £800,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292​.

1 . Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire The stylish kitchen with diner has a log burner, and bi-fold doors that open to both front and rear gardens. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

2 . Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire A marble topped island has a gas hob and a workstation sink, plus a breakfast bar. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales

3 . Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire A sitting room with feature fireplace and media wall. Photo: Rutley Clark, Ossett Photo Sales