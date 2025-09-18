Inside this family farmhouse home with more than a touch of glamour

Strands Farm meets all the requirements for comfortable modern living, while retaining its period character. Its origins date back to 1731.
York stone paving leads up to a black studded door, with a lion's head knocker and date stone above.
A private, cobbled drive, entered through electric gates monitored by CCTV, provides parking along with the double garage.
There's a boot-room style entrance, with a bright utility room, then cloakroom.
The glass bi-fold kitchen with diner has a marble-topped island with gas hob, and an underlit breakfast bar.
Appliances include Siemens ovens, a built-in coffee machine, and a Miele fridge and freezer.
Warming both spaces is a log-burner. Two walls of bi-folding doors open to private terraces.
Further to this, the beamed family room has a huge inglenook fireplace, bookshelves, and space for a pool table.
In the sitting room is a traditional gas fire on a slate hearth, flanked by a media wall with alcoves.
A vaulted dining room has a grand chandelier, while two staircases rise to first floor bedrooms and a luxurious family shower room.
Within the main beamed bedroom suite is a cast-iron, painted fireplace, bookshelves within alcoves and a quaint window seat.
With a deluxe en suite are sliding doors to a 'secret' dressing room.
Another vaulted dressing room with wardrobes has a central island.
One of the remaining bedrooms is currently used as a home gym, with a private balcony overlooking the swimming pool.
York stone paving circles the home, with a suntrap front terrace edged with raised lavender beds.
A stone fire bowl allows year-round entertaining, and another patio has a built-in pizza oven.
Lined with black and iridescent gold mosaic tiles, the heated swimming pool is an outstanding feature.
Strands Farm, Blacker Lane, Netherton, West Yorkshire, is for sale at £800,000, with Rutley Clark, Ossett, tel. 01924 729292.
