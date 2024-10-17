Inside this 'hotspot' Sandal home, with a self-contained annexe

The four-bedroom modern home also has a self-contained annexe as an outstanding feature that could serve a variety of uses, including as an extension of the house accommodation or to generate income as a let.

Offered at a price of £500,000 by Purplebricks, this property can be viewed in full at: https://fave.co/3YhllbA

A welcoming entrance hall leads on to a spacious lounge with a feature fireplace, then the modern kitchen with diner that’s the heart of the home, and has white fitted units with integrated appliances.

Three sizeable double bedrooms and a well-appointed family bathroom are on the first floor, with the main bedroom having a range of fitted wardrobes and its own en suite facility.

One other bedroom has fitted wardrobes, and all benefit from windows that allow plenty of natural light. The self-contained annexe has a separate entrance, and so offers versatile living arrangements.

It has its own entrance hall, a kitchenette with stylish white fitted units, a second lounge, and stairs leading to a large double bedroom on the first floor.

The connecting door to the main house allows for seamless integration or complete independence, as desired.

This property has excellent access to major road networks and local amenities, with a wide choice of primary schools within a mile and the nearest high school less than a mile away.

The detached property in Heron Drive, Wakefield, WF2 6SW, is priced at £500,000, with Purplebricks, Wakefield.

