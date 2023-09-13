Inside this sophisticated family home, for sale in a rural Wakefield village
With four to five bedrooms, it has a general layout comprising an entrance hall, a living room and a separate dining room, a garden room, a fully fitted dining kitchen with island and breakfast bar, with a staircase to a galleried landing and a cinema room that has fitted furniture and Velux windows.
There’s an additional utility room and ground floor w.c..
The living room features a stone fireplace with chrome living-flame effect gas fire, and French doors leading outside. Archways link to the dining room and garden room with bi-folding doors to the side garden.
Five bedrooms and a luxury house bathroom are on the first floor, with one bedroom currently used as a dressing room, that could be converted back to its previous form without difficulty.
With the air-conditioned principal bedroom is a contemporary en suite shower room, and a walk-in wardrobe.
Electric gates outside open to a courtyard providing plenty of parking space, in addition to an integral double garage.
To the side and rear of the house is a lawned garden with an Indian stone terrace patio, ideal for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months.
With it is an outside kitchen built under a wooden pergola with granite worktop, and a Bluetooth sound system with string lights.
2 Stoneroyd Farm, Flockton, WF4 4TN is offered for sale at a price of £765,000.
For more information, call Richard Kendall Estate Agent, tel. 01924 266555.
