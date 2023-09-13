News you can trust since 1852
BREAKING
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62
Former ITV News presenter reveals dementia diagnosis
Daniel Khalife arrested by police after escaping HMP Wandsworth
Danny Masterson sentenced 30 years to life in prison
Gogglebox favourites quit show in shock exit
Runrig lead singer Bruce Guthro dead at 62

Inside this sophisticated family home, for sale in a rural Wakefield village

This sleek, detached home, on a select development within the village of Flockton, has a distinctive style throughout its versatile living space.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Sep 2023, 16:06 BST- 1 min read
Updated 13th Sep 2023, 16:07 BST
2 Stoneroyd Farm, Flockton, WF4 4TN is for sale at a price of £765,000.2 Stoneroyd Farm, Flockton, WF4 4TN is for sale at a price of £765,000.
2 Stoneroyd Farm, Flockton, WF4 4TN is for sale at a price of £765,000.

With four to five bedrooms, it has a general layout comprising an entrance hall, a living room and a separate dining room, a garden room, a fully fitted dining kitchen with island and breakfast bar, with a staircase to a galleried landing and a cinema room that has fitted furniture and Velux windows.

There’s an additional utility room and ground floor w.c..

The living room features a stone fireplace with chrome living-flame effect gas fire, and French doors leading outside. Archways link to the dining room and garden room with bi-folding doors to the side garden.

Most Popular
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Five bedrooms and a luxury house bathroom are on the first floor, with one bedroom currently used as a dressing room, that could be converted back to its previous form without difficulty.

With the air-conditioned principal bedroom is a contemporary en suite shower room, and a walk-in wardrobe.

Electric gates outside open to a courtyard providing plenty of parking space, in addition to an integral double garage.

To the side and rear of the house is a lawned garden with an Indian stone terrace patio, ideal for entertaining family and friends in the warmer months.

A spacious fitted kitchen with island and breakfast bar.A spacious fitted kitchen with island and breakfast bar.
A spacious fitted kitchen with island and breakfast bar.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

With it is an outside kitchen built under a wooden pergola with granite worktop, and a Bluetooth sound system with string lights.

2 Stoneroyd Farm, Flockton, WF4 4TN is offered for sale at a price of £765,000.

For more information, call Richard Kendall Estate Agent, tel. 01924 266555.

More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-alluring-wakefield-home-new-on-the-market-4288626

www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/inside-this-lavishly-restored-historic-hall-with-views-of-iconic-yorkshire-landscape-4281587

Related topics:Wakefield