Inside this unique family home with stunning garden facilities, for sale at £580,000

This impressive home has a stylish and elegant interior, with​ outdoor facilities that include a substantial garden room with bar and built-in seating, and a summer house.
By Sally Burton
Published 7th Mar 2023, 13:49 GMT
Updated 29th Feb 2024, 10:19 GMT

To the front is an attractive split-level garden with a lawn and a walled patio with feature pond.

The bright and welcoming hallway with stained glass door panels, has a feature archway at the foot of the staircase.

Reception rooms include bay and sash-windowed lounge and family rooms with feature fireplaces, one with a multi-fuel burner, and the other with a living flame gas fire.

​A carpeted music and reading room has a living flame gas fire on a marble hearth with wooden surround, while the dining room has a wood burning stove with oven and hot plate on a stone hearth with metal surround. Its wide bay with sash windows has a built-in window seat.

​There's a country-style kitchen with a larder, fitted units and solid wood worktops. Integrated appliances include an electric hob and oven, dishwasher and fridge.

Stairs go down to the conservatory, that has a patio door to outside.​

​A stained glass sash window features on the first floor landing, that leads to all four bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom. The latter suite has a claw-foot bath and shower, and a large Victorian-style sink.

​All bedrooms have wooden flooring, and sash windows. One with a bay has a fireplace with multi-fuel burner, and three display picture rails.

​The rear garden includes the garden or entertaining room that has the potential to become an annexe, a w.c. with a store, and the wooden summer house that is currently used as a gym.

Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, West Yorkshire, is for sale priced at £580,000 with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.

A bright and welcoming hallway with a decorative archway at the foot of the staircase.

1. Fairfield House. Ferrybridge Road, West Yorkshire

A bright and welcoming hallway with a decorative archway at the foot of the staircase. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

A country style kitchen with fitted units and wooden worktops has a larder, and stairs down to the conservatory.

2. Fairfield House. Ferrybridge Road, West Yorkshire

A country style kitchen with fitted units and wooden worktops has a larder, and stairs down to the conservatory. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

The dining room has a wood burning stove with oven and hot plate mounted on a stone hearth, while a wide bay window has a fitted window seat as a special feature.

3. Fairfield House. Ferrybridge Road, West Yorkshire

The dining room has a wood burning stove with oven and hot plate mounted on a stone hearth, while a wide bay window has a fitted window seat as a special feature. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

A light and elegant bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace.

4. Fairfield House. Ferrybridge Road, West Yorkshire

A light and elegant bay-fronted reception room with feature fireplace. Photo: Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract

