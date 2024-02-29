Inside this unique family home with stunning garden facilities, for sale at £580,000

To the front is an attractive split-level garden with a lawn and a walled patio with feature pond.
The bright and welcoming hallway with stained glass door panels, has a feature archway at the foot of the staircase.
Reception rooms include bay and sash-windowed lounge and family rooms with feature fireplaces, one with a multi-fuel burner, and the other with a living flame gas fire.
A carpeted music and reading room has a living flame gas fire on a marble hearth with wooden surround, while the dining room has a wood burning stove with oven and hot plate on a stone hearth with metal surround. Its wide bay with sash windows has a built-in window seat.
There's a country-style kitchen with a larder, fitted units and solid wood worktops. Integrated appliances include an electric hob and oven, dishwasher and fridge.
Stairs go down to the conservatory, that has a patio door to outside.
A stained glass sash window features on the first floor landing, that leads to all four bedrooms, a shower room and a family bathroom. The latter suite has a claw-foot bath and shower, and a large Victorian-style sink.
All bedrooms have wooden flooring, and sash windows. One with a bay has a fireplace with multi-fuel burner, and three display picture rails.
The rear garden includes the garden or entertaining room that has the potential to become an annexe, a w.c. with a store, and the wooden summer house that is currently used as a gym.
Fairfield House, Ferrybridge Road, Knottingley, West Yorkshire, is for sale priced at £580,000 with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract.
