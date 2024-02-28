Inside this fabulous Sandal home that has hit the market at £1.1m

Its stunning interior includes a high spec and extremely spacious dining and living kitchen, and four of its five individually styled bedrooms have en suite facilities.

An entrance porch with polished timber floor and timber panelling sets the tone, while twin doors open to the striking hallway with a central marble staircase to a gallery landing.

There is underfloor heating throughout the ground floor, along with high quality oak doors.

A lovely sitting room with windows to three sides, has a large bay window overlooking the gardens and a feature stone fireplace with a gas log-burning-effect fire.

Both this room and a second bay-fronted sitting or dining room have provision for wall-mounted televisions.

Those who wish to work from home have a sizeable study, and there's a ground floor cloakroom.

The bright dining-living kitchen with feature tall windows has inbuilt furniture including two wine conditioners, and display cabinets.

With a large island unit, the kitchen overlooks the gardens and has bi-fold doors to an outdoor patio.

There are granite worktops, an exceptionally large fridge and freezer, and integrated appliances that include stainless steel and glazed front ovens, a coffee machine, microwave oven, and hob with griddle and hot plate beneath a SMEG extractor fan. There are also twin dishwashers, and a separate utility.

A secondary staircase rises up to a versatile games and family room or home office with three Velux windows.

From the first floor gallery landing are five double bedrooms, four with en suites.

The principal suite with far-reaching views, has an entrance hall, built-in wardrobes, a dressing room and a luxury en suite that includes a walk-in shower, twin washbasins, and a double ended bath.

The house bathroom hosts a central vanity unit with twin circular wash basins, and a double-ended bath.

On the top floor are two more double rooms with built-in robes and en-suite shower rooms.

The property has beautiful secluded gardens, with ample parking and an integral double garage.

Gardens include trees and shrubbery, tiered lawns and outdoor dining areas, one of which is covered.

There is external lighting and an alarm system.

This home in Woodthorpe Manor, Wakefield, is priced at £1,100,000, with Simon Blyth estate agent, Barnsley, tel. 01226 731730.

