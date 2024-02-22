Inside this beautifully updated former estate house in Badsworth village
Tucked away in the heart of the village, it has lawned and enclosed gardens, with parking on the gated driveway and a double open garage.
The unique three-bedroom home has a central reception hall with an archway through to an inner hallway.
One of two reception rooms leads to a conservatory that has double doors to the gardens.
A shuttered front window with window seat is a charming feature in the living room, that has a contemporary-style cast iron wood-burning stove, while the sitting room has a tiled fireplace with living flame gas fire.
The contemporary style dining kitchen, with a traditional Rayburn range, has integrated and built-in Bosch appliances that include an oven and a dishwasher.
A separate utility room also serves as a general entrance and leads to a guest w.c..
There is cellar storage, and a secure storeroom with the carport.
All bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room having an en suite shower room. One bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a window seat, while another has a former fireplace feature.
A luxurious family bathroom includes a free-standing roll top bath and a shower unit.
Gardens stretch to front and side of the house and include planted borders, with a lovely stone-paved patio.
The house interior includes many original doors, while its windows are mainly sash style sealed unit double glazing, with shutters.
Offers over £675,000 are invited for this home in Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract. Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.
