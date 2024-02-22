The approach to the attractive village property.

Tucked away in the heart of the village, it has lawned and enclosed gardens, with parking on the gated driveway and a double open garage.

The unique three-bedroom home has a central reception hall with an archway through to an inner hallway.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

One of two reception rooms leads to a conservatory that has double doors to the gardens.

A shuttered front window with window seat is a charming feature in the living room, that has a contemporary-style cast iron wood-burning stove, while the sitting room has a tiled fireplace with living flame gas fire.

The contemporary style dining kitchen, with a traditional Rayburn range, has integrated and built-in Bosch appliances that include an oven and a dishwasher.

A separate utility room also serves as a general entrance and leads to a guest w.c..

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is cellar storage, and a secure storeroom with the carport.

The modern dining kitchen is well equipped with Bosch cooker and appliances, along with a tradiitonal Rayburn range.

All bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room having an en suite shower room. One bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a window seat, while another has a former fireplace feature.

A luxurious family bathroom includes a free-standing roll top bath and a shower unit.

Gardens stretch to front and side of the house and include planted borders, with a lovely stone-paved patio.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The house interior includes many original doors, while its windows are mainly sash style sealed unit double glazing, with shutters.

The sitting room, with tiled fireplace and living flame gas fire, leads to the conservatory.