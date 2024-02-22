News you can trust since 1852
Inside this beautifully updated former estate house in Badsworth village

This appealing stone property that has been carefully updated throughout, was originally part of the Badsworth Hall estate.
By Sally Burton
Published 22nd Feb 2024, 10:13 GMT
The approach to the attractive village property.The approach to the attractive village property.
Tucked away in the heart of the village, it has lawned and enclosed gardens, with parking on the gated driveway and a double open garage.

The unique three-bedroom home has a central reception hall with an archway through to an inner hallway.

One of two reception rooms leads to a conservatory that has double doors to the gardens.

A shuttered front window with window seat is a charming feature in the living room, that has a contemporary-style cast iron wood-burning stove, while the sitting room has a tiled fireplace with living flame gas fire.

The contemporary style dining kitchen, with a traditional Rayburn range, has integrated and built-in Bosch appliances that include an oven and a dishwasher.

A separate utility room also serves as a general entrance and leads to a guest w.c..

There is cellar storage, and a secure storeroom with the carport.

The modern dining kitchen is well equipped with Bosch cooker and appliances, along with a tradiitonal Rayburn range.The modern dining kitchen is well equipped with Bosch cooker and appliances, along with a tradiitonal Rayburn range.
All bedrooms are on the first floor, with the main room having an en suite shower room. One bedroom has fitted wardrobes and a window seat, while another has a former fireplace feature.

A luxurious family bathroom includes a free-standing roll top bath and a shower unit.

Gardens stretch to front and side of the house and include planted borders, with a lovely stone-paved patio.

The house interior includes many original doors, while its windows are mainly sash style sealed unit double glazing, with shutters.

The sitting room, with tiled fireplace and living flame gas fire, leads to the conservatory.The sitting room, with tiled fireplace and living flame gas fire, leads to the conservatory.
Offers over £675,000 are invited for this home in Back Lane, Badsworth, Pontefract. Call Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract, tel. 01977 798844.

