Inside this £1.15m grand period property for sale, overlooking Heath Common

The south-facing Dower House is a semi-detached home overlooking Heath Common, in lovely landscaped grounds approaching 1.5 acres.

Designed by renowned Yorkshire architect John Carr, the building dates back to the 1740s, and its many period features include an original John Carr staircase.

Other highlights are detailed hand carvings to oak panelling, shutters to the main rooms, wood flooring and a period chandelier.

From entering the house through its entrance lobby, there is much to impress, with ornate panelling and cornicing.

A formal dining room with open fireplace has an angled oak staircase leading up to a gallery landing.

There's an Adam style fireplace and original timber flooring in the sitting room, while a spacious drawing room has original shutters and a stunning stone hearth to the log burner.

A cosy snug with a log burner has a bit of intrigue, in its built-in bookcase that hides a concealed door to the rear kitchen.

From the large breakfast kitchen with fitted units in the style of Mark Wilkinson, granite worktops and a central island, is a private courtyard.

The gas Aga and integrated appliances are all included within the sale.

Two separate staircases take you to the first floor – one to a gallery landing.

Four of six bedrooms have en-suites using 'Jack and Jill' arrangements: both principal bedrooms share a luxurious en-suite with a Victoria and Albert roll-top bath, and a separate shower room.

Another bedroom has fitted wardrobes and could double as a dressing room.

The second floor has four rooms, with exposed roof timbers. With access to a private roof terrace there is the option of creating further living space.

Extensive cellars at lower ground level have stone flagged flooring, while a large lawned garden lies to the front of the property, and a listed ha-ha marks the boundary to the common.

There is courtyard parking, a garage and a stable block with light and power.

A further enclosed garden of around an acre offers total privacy.

With its rural setting, historic Heath is well placed for travel links and commuting.

The Dower House, Heath, Wakefield, is for sale at £1,150,000, with Dacre, Son and Hartley, Morley, tel. 0113 322 6333

1 . The Dower House, Heath, Wakefield The original John Carr staircase is a striking feature inside the building. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

2 . The Dower House, Heath, Wakefield The drawing room is bright and spacious, with period decorative detail. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

3 . The Dower House, Heath, Wakefield A gas Aga and integrated appliances in the stylish breakfast kitchen are included in the sale of the property. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales

4 . The Dower House, Heath, Wakefield The dining hall is another impressive room, with its large fireplace and detailed wood carving. Photo: Dacre, Son and Hartley, Morley Photo Sales