A front view of the quietly located property for sale in Cotham Drive, Wakefield.

The stylish property has a useful ground floor office, private parking and a detached garage.

A summer house with double timber doors is currently used as a bar - ideal for entertaining family and friends, within the lawned and enclosed rear garden that has two patio seating areas.

A bright entrance hall with porcelain tiled floor leads to rooms including the kitchen with diner, living room, office, and utility, while stairs with an oak handrail and glass balustrade take you to the first floor landing.

The office and living room both feature oak floors and walk-in bay windows that provide plenty of natural light.

Within the kitchen diner with porcelain tiled floor are fitted units with granite worktops and integrated appliances that include a Neff microwave oven, and a Bosch oven and grill with Neff induction hobs, glass splash back and cooker hood.

Further to these is a fridge freezer and a dishwasher. A utility room has a w.c. off.

All four bedrooms and the house bathroom are on the first floor, with a main bedroom having built-in double wardrobes and an en suite with a walk-in shower controlled by a touch pad to the wall.

The hallway, with porcelain tiled floor, and feature staircase leading up.

The house bathroom has both bath and shower within its suite.

​By the lawned front garden is a tarmac driveway with parking for up to five vehicles ​and the detached garage​.

​This home in Cotham Drive, Wakefield, is priced at £438,950, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291 294.

