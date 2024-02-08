Inside this 'ready to move in to' converted chapel, for sale in Wakefield

Tucked away in the village of Stanley, the quaint property has a modern kitchen and two bedrooms.

The cottage accommodation also includes a living room with diner, a first floor landing leading to the bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Modernised throughout, the comfortable cottage has retained original features, including a stained glass window, and decorative detail.The modern fitted kitchen has an integrated gas hob with oven, and a fridge freezer.

In the living room, with wooden floor and spotlights to the ceiling, is a gas fireplace with wood surround.

Stairs lead up to the floor above and the landing with shelving units.

One bedroom has a feature stained glass window and a Velux double glazed window, while the second has a Velux window, and built in eaves storage.

In the bathroom is an original chapel top opening sash with frosted double glazed window underneath, and a bath with shower attachment within its suite.

A small yard lies to the front of the cottage, and there is off-street parking to the rear.

Ready to move in to, the property is close to a range of local shops and amenities.

This home in Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, at offers around £179,000.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield A modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield An alternative view of the attractive kitchen. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield The smart interior has an open plan living and dining room. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield A feature fireplace and wooden staircase add to the appeal of the interior. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield Photo Sales