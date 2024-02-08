News you can trust since 1852
A front view of the quirky cottage for sale in Stanley.A front view of the quirky cottage for sale in Stanley.
Inside this 'ready to move in to' converted chapel, for sale in Wakefield

This former chapel is now a charming character home made modern, with its own parking space and a detached garage.
By Sally Burton
Published 8th Feb 2024, 12:34 GMT

Tucked away in the village of Stanley, the quaint property has a modern kitchen and two bedrooms.

The cottage accommodation also includes a living room with diner, a first floor landing leading to the bedrooms, and a bathroom.

Modernised throughout, the comfortable cottage has retained original features, including a stained glass window, and decorative detail.The modern fitted kitchen has an integrated gas hob with oven, and a fridge freezer.

In the living room, with wooden floor and spotlights to the ceiling, is a gas fireplace with wood surround.

Stairs lead up to the floor above and the landing with shelving units.

One bedroom has a feature stained glass window and a Velux double glazed window, while the second has a Velux window, and built in eaves storage.

In the bathroom is an original chapel top opening sash with frosted double glazed window underneath, and a bath with shower attachment within its suite.

A small yard lies to the front of the cottage, and there is off-street parking to the rear.

Ready to move in to, the property is close to a range of local shops and amenities.

This home in Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, at offers around £179,000.

It is advertised at www.rightmove.co.uk

A modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances.

Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield

A modern fitted kitchen with integrated appliances. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield

An alternative view of the attractive kitchen.

Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield

An alternative view of the attractive kitchen. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield

The smart interior has an open plan living and dining room.

Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield

The smart interior has an open plan living and dining room. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield

A feature fireplace and wooden staircase add to the appeal of the interior.

Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield

A feature fireplace and wooden staircase add to the appeal of the interior. Photo: Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield

Related topics:Wakefield