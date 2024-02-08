Inside this 'ready to move in to' converted chapel, for sale in Wakefield

Tucked away in the village of Stanley, the quaint property has a modern kitchen and two bedrooms.
The cottage accommodation also includes a living room with diner, a first floor landing leading to the bedrooms, and a bathroom.
Modernised throughout, the comfortable cottage has retained original features, including a stained glass window, and decorative detail.The modern fitted kitchen has an integrated gas hob with oven, and a fridge freezer.
In the living room, with wooden floor and spotlights to the ceiling, is a gas fireplace with wood surround.
Stairs lead up to the floor above and the landing with shelving units.
One bedroom has a feature stained glass window and a Velux double glazed window, while the second has a Velux window, and built in eaves storage.
In the bathroom is an original chapel top opening sash with frosted double glazed window underneath, and a bath with shower attachment within its suite.
A small yard lies to the front of the cottage, and there is off-street parking to the rear.
Ready to move in to, the property is close to a range of local shops and amenities.
This home in Wesley Hall Court, Stanley, Wakefield, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, at offers around £179,000.
