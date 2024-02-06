The attractive property has a large driveway and an integrated double garage.

Its spacious interior includes an entrance porch and hallway, a living room with sitting room off, a home office, a ground floor w.c., a modern kitchen, dining room and utility room.

Five first floor bedrooms include a principal bedroom with en suite shower room.

This home’s enviable plot has lawned gardens, flagged patio seating, mature bushes and shrubbery, and a driveway providing parking for up to seven vehicles.

An open fireplace with Yorkshire stone surround and log burner is a feature in the living room, that leads to a second sitting room, currently used as a music room.

The main sitting room is bright and spacious, with rear doors to the garden,

A modern fitted kitchen with wood units and black granite worktops has a central island with storage. There's an integrated dishwasher and space for a Range cooker and fridge freezer.

On the first floor, the main bedroom has an en suite shower room with a walk-in double shower and washbasin vanity unit. One of the remaining four bedrooms has fitted wardrobes, and another has a built-in cupboard.

The open plan kitchen with diner features black granite worktops.

There's a fully-tiled main bathroom with a walk-in shower, and a bath.

To the front of the house is a lawn with bushes and shrubs. There is shared access with neighbouring properties.

A flagged patio area is to the rear, and both back and side gardens have lawns with planted borders.

This property in Ackworth, Pontefract, is priced at 825,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract, tel. 01924 899870.