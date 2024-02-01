The gated driveway shared with one neighbour branches to the property and its integral garage with workshop.

With electric gated access and off-road parking, it has a rear lawned garden with an open view of trees and grassland.From the entrance hall are doors leading to the garage and workshop, one bedroom with fitted wardrobes and French doors to the rear, and a bathroom with both bath and shower. A utility room with kitchenette that has fitted units, an electric hob and an integrated oven completes this level.

The garage is fitted with power and light and has an electric roll up door.

A living room with front sash windows and kitchen with dining room are off the first floor landing, and both have access to a balcony with glass balustrade.

In the kitchen are modern units, a central island with a five-ring induction hob, a breakfast bar, and two integrated ovens along with a dishwasher.

Three bedrooms, one with an en suite facility, and a house bathroom are on the second floor, all with fitted storage and Velux skylights, with two bedrooms also having sash windows.To the front of the property, an electric gated driveway is shared with one neighbour and leads to the driveway with private parking that takes you to the integral garage and workshop.

There is a lawned front garden with planted features.

To the rear, the enclosed garden is mainly lawn with a paved patio area and planted features.

The swish, open plan kitchen and diner.

