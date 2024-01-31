See inside this very appealing home for sale on the outskirts of Wakefield

Extended to provide a modern, bright interior with flexible family space, the house also has particularly lovely gardens to the side and rear of the house, with lawns, mature trees and shrubs, pathways and a private patio seating area.

A bright reception hallway, with cloakroom and shower room off, leads to a living room with a large bay window and a feature fireplace holding a flame-effect gas fire.

Both the living room and the conservatory have views of the garden, with French doors to take you outside from the conservatory.

There's a stunning and roomy kitchen with diner that has fitted cream-fronted units, granite worktops, a built-in double oven and a range of further integrated appliances, that opens to a sunroom extension with open vaults to the ceiling and Velux roof lights. French doors open out to the rear lawned garden.

A former garage is now utilised as an attractive guest suite with a ground floor bedroom, that could also function as an office for a home worker.

To the first floor are three good-size double bedrooms, two with built-in wardrobes, and a house bathroom that includes a shaped bath with shower over as part of its white suite. All the bedroom windows have a leafy outlook.

The gated driveway provides ample off street parking for several vehicles.

Its handy location means that this property is within easy reach of Wakefield city centre and an extensive range of schools, services and amenities.

This home in Broomhall Avenue, Wakefield, is for sale at a price of £475,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield , tel.01924 299494.

