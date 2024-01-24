News you can trust since 1852
Inside this transformed dormer bungalow - now a spacious and modern des res

This 1960's dormer style property has been fully restored and is now a stunning and modern five-bedroom detached home to the south side of Pontefract.
By Sally Burton
Published 24th Jan 2024, 09:48 GMT

Gardens to both the side and the rear of the house include an entertaining space with outdoor cooking station that is ideal for the summer months.

A roomy hallway with an exposed, rustic brick wall and oak flooring has a staircase up, and a cloakroom with w.c. off.

Within the living room is a media wall, and French doors open to a rear patio and the entertaining area, while the lounge has quadruple bi-fold doors to the side garden.

The modern, open plan kitchen has a light feature over a large central island with breakfast bar and granite worktops, and links to a spacious family room.

A separate utility room is dully fitted and used as a second kitchen and laundry room.

Open living space that is filled with natural light from many windows also incorporates a formal dining room, a home office or study and a room for storage.

Bi-fold doors measuring four metres lead out from the kitchen to a side garden which is fenced and secure for children and dogs to use.

A double guest bedroom completes the ground floor.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, with the main room having its own en-suite facility, and a walk in wardrobe. Built-in wardrobes feature in both other bedrooms.

There's one single bedroom at this level, along with a family bathroom that has both a bath and a walk-in wet room shower.

This home in Hardwick Court, Pontefract, WF8 3PB is for sale priced £600,000 with William H Brown estate agents, Pontefract.

Call the agents on 01977 791406 for more information.

