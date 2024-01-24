Inside this transformed dormer bungalow - now a spacious and modern des res

Gardens to both the side and the rear of the house include an entertaining space with outdoor cooking station that is ideal for the summer months.

A roomy hallway with an exposed, rustic brick wall and oak flooring has a staircase up, and a cloakroom with w.c. off.

Within the living room is a media wall, and French doors open to a rear patio and the entertaining area, while the lounge has quadruple bi-fold doors to the side garden.

The modern, open plan kitchen has a light feature over a large central island with breakfast bar and granite worktops, and links to a spacious family room.

A separate utility room is dully fitted and used as a second kitchen and laundry room.

Open living space that is filled with natural light from many windows also incorporates a formal dining room, a home office or study and a room for storage.

Bi-fold doors measuring four metres lead out from the kitchen to a side garden which is fenced and secure for children and dogs to use.

A double guest bedroom completes the ground floor.

To the first floor are three double bedrooms, with the main room having its own en-suite facility, and a walk in wardrobe. Built-in wardrobes feature in both other bedrooms.

There's one single bedroom at this level, along with a family bathroom that has both a bath and a walk-in wet room shower.

This home in Hardwick Court, Pontefract, WF8 3PB is for sale priced £600,000 with William H Brown estate agents, Pontefract.

Call the agents on 01977 791406 for more information.

