Inside this fabulous upgraded home in a stunning location
This property, within an award-winning luxury development, has lovely walks from the doorstep, while Castleford town centre is also within easy striking distance.
To the front of the house is a lawn and driveway with a remote control security gate and parking space.
The rear features a stone patio which overlooks the River Calder and the countryside stretching beyond. This is a great spot for summer entertaining.
From the entrance hall are rooms that include a contemporary kitchen with fitted units and upgraded appliances that include an electric oven and built-in microwave, a five-ring gas hob with extractor fan, a fitted fridge, freezer and dishwasher.
A breakfast bar seats five, and there's a further dining area around the corner.
There's a spacious dining room with French doors which lead out to the rear patio, and a versatile family room suitable as a home office, gym or playroom. Bi-fold doors open to the front of the house.
A stylish w.c. and a utility room complete the ground floor.
Above is a large living room with French doors to a private balcony with river views.
Another versatile room is currently used as a nursery, and has a Juliet balcony through French doors, with a vista of river and countryside.
The main bedroom has both an en suite shower room and a walk-in wardrobe.
Three further double bedrooms are on the second floor, with a modern bathroom. Two rooms have stunning views.
This home in Riverside Way, Castleford, is priced at £399,995, with Rosedale and Jones Property Consultants, Normanton, tel. 07380 307097.
