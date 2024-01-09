Inside this high-end property of stunning design over three levels

This impressive six-bedroom detached home has stunning land and waterscapes from its gardens and windows, as it sits on the edge of Fairburn Ings nature reserve.

Spread across three floors, the interior of the house is recently renovated, with rooms and windows designed to maximize the vista.

At top level is the main living area with a hallway, then a high spec breakfast kitchen with fitted units and granite worktops.

The adjoining living area, with sliding doors to the rear, is naturally bright, and a cosy dining area overlooks the lake.

Another versatile reception room is currently used as a games room, and there's a w.c..

The primary bedroom suite on the lower ground floor features a contemporary en-suite shower room, a walk-in wardrobe, and a private balcony on which to soak up the surrounding scenery.

Two further bedrooms, a utility room, and another large room, with access to an inner hall and the gardens, complete this level.

On the rear ground floor is a swish house bathroom with a deep bathtub and a large walk-in shower.

Another two bedrooms include one with an en-suite and a walk-in wardrobe. A room with access to the rear garden could be a bedroom, office, or snug and there’s a gym with sauna.

Sonos ceiling speakers are installed throughout the house, with Cat 5 internet connectivity in all walls. The top floor has air conditioning.

There are two decked areas in the lawned garden – one leading to the covered hot tub space.

Stairs from the garden lead up to an elevated seating terrace.

The village of Fairburn is unspoilt and has motorway links within easy reach.

This home in Beckfield Lane, Fairburn, is priced at £700,000 with Preston Baker, Selby, tel. 01757 291466.

