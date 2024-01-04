Inside five-bed character home converted from stables in sought-after village

Beamed reception rooms, spacious bedrooms and bathrooms, and a lovely walled and hedged garden with a south-facing patio are all to be found in this distinctive village property.

A luxury open-plan breakfast kitchen, and a sizeable conservatory add to the appeal, along with a double driveway and a detached double garage.

The unique, stone-built semi-detached home that was once a nineteenth century stable block, is quietly located in the village of Darrington, with easy access to a range of local village amenities and open countryside walks, together with good transport links.

An entrance hallway leads to rooms that include a large beamed lounge, a formal dining room, also with ceiling beams, that has a sliding door out to the garden, the sizeable conservatory with doors that open to the patio seating area, an impressive open plan breakfast kitchen with a full range of fitted units and appliances, a useful utility room and a cloakroom with w.c.. and washbasin vanity unit.

Above are four bedrooms, of which three are doubles with one good-size single room, and a house bathroom with tiled walls and parquet flooring.

The main bedroom has its own en-suite bathroom.

An extensive plot has attractive front and rear gardens, with a large patio area, ideal for sitting out and entertaining during the warmer months of the year.

Electric gates lead in to the driveway that has plenty of space for off-street parking.

Stand-out features within the rustic style cottage property include Yorkshire stone and timber parquet flooring, exposed timber beams and stone walls.

The house is available to buy with no onward chain.

This home in Estcourt Road, Darrington, Pontefract, is for sale at a price of £600,000.

For more details, call Enfields Estate Agents, Pontefract, tel. 01977 233124

