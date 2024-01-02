Inside transformed schoolhouse with four double bedrooms, for sale in a Pontefract village

This stone-built former schoolhouse is a carefully restored home that has been on the market only once previously.

The modernised property with four double bedrooms retains many original features, and sits within a large plot with a south-facing lawned garden and patio, woodland with fruit trees, and its own stream, with a natural spring.

Furthermore, the property includes a highly versatile annexe that is currently used as a guest bedroom suite. It could just as easily be a home gym, entertainment space, office, or cinema.

From the entrance hall, with utility room off, is a large and bright lounge with a feature wood burning stove, vaulted ceiling and patio doors leading outside. Stairs lead up to the first floor.

The kitchen has fitted units with oak worktops, mosaic wall tiling, and antique brass finishes. A double Belfast sink and range oven are further features.

Off the kitchen is a large dining room with original beams and a cosy wood-burning stove.

The library is a versatile room, then there's an office with outdoor access, and a shower room.

An attractive landing area with original overhead beams has space for seating.

All four double bedrooms have feature skylight windows and some have beams.

The main bedroom has an en-suite with a roll-top bath, and a cabinet with heated and lit mirror.

Extensive grounds of around 1.5 acres include a garden shed, and a 36ft concrete base from a former outbuilding with power feed, that could become the footings for a garden project, subject to planning approval.

A gated driveway provides parking and has a 7kW electric car charging point.

This property in Doncaster Road, East Harwick, Pontefract, is priced at £900,000, with Yopa, Yorkshire.