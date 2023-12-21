Inside this captivating cottage property for sale now between Wakefield and Pontefract

A charming three-bedroom end cottage with a country kitchen and an open outlook is for sale in the Wakefield area.

The spacious yet cosy cottage interior features a living room with feature fireplace and a window seat to one of three windows, from which to admire the view.

There's a lovely dining area and a well-appointed country style kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances including an electric oven and gas hob, and a wine rack.

Along with the sizeable modern bathroom that has both bath and shower on the first floor, are three double bedrooms with pleasant outlooks and built-in or fitted wardrobes.

The garden with patio, a small lawn, trees and shrubs is sheltered and private, with scenic views, and there's a detached, alarmed double garage with power and light, along with other useful outbuildings.

This property for sale in Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, is currently for sale at a price of £240,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield.

It is advertised with Rightmove.co.uk

1 . Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield The living room with feature fireplace and window seat. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales

2 . Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield The country style kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales

3 . Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield The dining room has space for a larger style suite. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales

4 . Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield A private and enclosed garden. Photo: MoveNow Properties, Wakefield Photo Sales