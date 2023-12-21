News you can trust since 1852
Inside this captivating cottage property for sale now between Wakefield and Pontefract

A charming three-bedroom end cottage with a country kitchen and an open outlook is for sale in the Wakefield area.
By Sally Burton
Published 21st Dec 2023, 16:10 GMT

The spacious yet cosy cottage interior features a living room with feature fireplace and a window seat to one of three windows, from which to admire the view.

There's a lovely dining area and a well-appointed country style kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances including an electric oven and gas hob, and a wine rack.

Along with the sizeable modern bathroom that has both bath and shower on the first floor, are three double bedrooms with pleasant outlooks and built-in or fitted wardrobes.

The garden with patio, a small lawn, trees and shrubs is sheltered and private, with scenic views, and there's a detached, alarmed double garage with power and light, along with other useful outbuildings.

This property for sale in Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, is currently for sale at a price of £240,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield.

It is advertised with Rightmove.co.uk

The living room with feature fireplace and window seat.

The country style kitchen has fitted units and integrated appliances.

The dining room has space for a larger style suite.

A private and enclosed garden.

