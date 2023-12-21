Inside this captivating cottage property for sale now between Wakefield and Pontefract
The spacious yet cosy cottage interior features a living room with feature fireplace and a window seat to one of three windows, from which to admire the view.
There's a lovely dining area and a well-appointed country style kitchen with fitted units and integrated appliances including an electric oven and gas hob, and a wine rack.
Along with the sizeable modern bathroom that has both bath and shower on the first floor, are three double bedrooms with pleasant outlooks and built-in or fitted wardrobes.
The garden with patio, a small lawn, trees and shrubs is sheltered and private, with scenic views, and there's a detached, alarmed double garage with power and light, along with other useful outbuildings.
This property for sale in Warmfield Lane, Warmfield, Wakefield, is currently for sale at a price of £240,000, with MoveNow Properties, Wakefield.
It is advertised with Rightmove.co.uk
More property: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/view-this-striking-wakefield-home-thats-new-on-the-market-at-ps375000-4452154
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/take-a-look-inside-this-sleek-and-stylish-home-for-sale-in-pontefract-4451652