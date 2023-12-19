Take a look inside this sleek and stylish home for sale in Pontefract
Quietly situated in a cul-de-sac, the property comprises a large entrance hall, an office, a ground floor w.c., a sitting room, living kitchen, and a utility room.
From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms, an en suite, and a modern house bathroom.
A front driveway leads to the integral garage with power and light, and there’s a lawned front garden.
From side gates, a pathway leads to a rear porcelain tiled patio, and the large, lawned rear garden with another decked patio area.
A staircase with glass balustrade and wooden handrail rises to the first floor from the hallway.
In the sitting room is a built-in tv unit with Corian work surface and downlights. A walnut door’s side windows look through to the living kitchen.
In the kitchen are fitted units with an integrated Neff microwave oven, with oven and grill below.
There's an island unit with integrated fridge and freezer, and a Lamona dishwasher. Anthracite bi-folding doors open to the garden, and windows have built-in blinds. A large anthracite lantern window has LED lighting.
Walnut doors feature also on the first floor, where one bedroom has fitted furniture, and an en suite shower room.
Wardrobes and shelving are in two of three remaining bedrooms, while the contemporary house bathroom includes both bath and walk-in shower.
Driveway parking can cater for five vehicles.
This home in Carleton Green Close, Pontefract, is for sale at £550,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Pontefract.
Call 01977 798844 for more information.
