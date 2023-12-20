With a great location close to Wakefield city centre, this extended and modernised semi-detached home also has open views to the rear that stretch over countryside.

An annexe is another outstanding feature, with versatile accommodation currently used as a sitting room and office, with a shower room.

The attached double garage, with power and light, has a built-in store room as an added facility.

The home’s ground floor interior includes an entrance hall, a living room, a modern kitchen, conservatory, and a sitting room or bedroom four, plus the annexe.

To the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with corner bath and shower unit.

There is driveway parking to the front, and an extensive, lawned rear garden with side balcony decking, patio seating areas and a summerhouse.

The bay fronted living room has an open fireplace with multi fuel burner and stone surround, while the kitchen has fitted units with space for an American style fridge freezer, a range style cooker and a dishwasher.

There's a corner seating area, and a door through to the conservatory, the latter having French doors to the garden, and stunning views.

The front aspect of the 'tardis style' semi that has been much improved and extended.

Two gateways lead in to the property, that has driveway parking.

Above the garage is a decked seating area.

The rear garden with patio has steps down to the lawn with its shrubs, bushes and pond. There’s a corner flagged patio, a wood shed, and a summer house with power and light.

This home in First Avenue, Wakefield, is for sale at £375,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Wakefield, tel. 01924 291294.

The modern, open plan kitchen.

