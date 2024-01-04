This Victorian home that dates back to 1846 is described as "one of Horbury's finest homes" by the agents.

The attractive Horbury home that is currently for sale.

Skilfully updated while retaining many original features, it has accommodation over three floors.

There is a large, lawned front garden with patio, while to the rear is an Indian stone pathway with mixed plants and shrubs, and wrought iron railings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From gorgeous Georgian town houses to jaw-dropping penthouses, converted campervans to bargain boltholes. Take a peek at the finest homes across the UK. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Wakefield Express, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A stone-built outhouse has storage and a w.c. while a side driveway provides parking, with the double garage.

In the reception hall is an ornate archway, with period decorative detail which is seen throughout the house, from deep skirtings to ceiling cornices.

Doors lead to the living room, formal dining room, kitchen and diner, and there’s a boot room with cloakroom.

A bay-fronted living room displays a stunning Victorian cast iron gas fire, with original tiled and marble surround.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A walk-in bay window also features in the dining room that has fitted cupboards. There's a log burner stove, within a feature marble and tiled fire surround.

The entrance hall with decorative archway.

In the kitchen with diner are bespoke fitted units with granite worktops, and an integrated dishwasher.

From the lower ground floor hallway are doors to the wine cellar, family room, laundry room, and gym and pool rooms.

Off the first floor landing, with its ornate archway, are four bedrooms and the main bathroom.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two bedrooms have original fireplaces, and one has an en suite shower room with a double shower cubicle.

A modern dining kitchen with bespoke units and granite worktops.

One other bedroom has wardrobes, and its own en suite shower room.

Lydgate House, Highfield Road, Horbury, is priced at £865,000, with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Ossett, tel. 01924 266555.

Advertisement Hide Ad