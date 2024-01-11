Inside this Wakefield family home with bespoke contemporary kitchen, for sale at £750,000

Standing within grounds of around two thirds of an acre, this attractive home has plenty of scope for new owners to stamp their mark.

The house has stunning large gardens, and carries planning permission for a double-storey extension.

The current owners have also considered building a property in part of the garden, with drawings available on request.

A long shared driveway with parking space leads to a double garage.

From the entrance hall is the bespoke kitchen with its mix of fluted wood and light olive green cupboards with brass accessories.

Units have quartz worktops, and there's a wine fridge. The floor is herringbone engineered wood, with underfloor heating, and there's a pantry with shelving.

An island with seating leaves plenty of room for dining and soft seating areas., and doors open to the garden.

In the living room is a tiled fireplace with gas fire, dado wall panelling and a feature bay window.

A second bright reception room with gas fire is currently a home office but could suit many uses from a formal dining room to a playroom.

The ground floor also has a stylish w.c., and a utility room.

A light and spacious landing leads to four bedrooms, all individually styled.

The main bedroom has built-in wardrobes, an en suite shower room and a bay window, with garden views.

Two further rooms are large doubles with built-in furniture, and a versatile fourth bedroom with shelving looks over the tree line in the front garden.

The family bathroom, with a washbasin vanity unit, bath and separate shower cubicle, completes the first floor.

Pull down ladders from the landing give access to the fitted out loft.

​This home in Northfield Lane, Horbury, ​is priced at £750,000, ​with EweMove Yorkshire​.

