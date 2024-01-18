Inside updated home with miles of views, and fabulous open plan living kitchen
A keeping cellar is accessed from the hall, with rooms that include a living room with picture window showcasing the Calder valley, beyond the south-facing rear garden. A fire surround of Portuguese limestone is a central feature.
There's a sitting room with fireplace displaying a marble inset and hearth, then further to this, a spacious music and family room.
The open plan dining kitchen with breakfast room has cream shaker-style units, with granite worktops, and breakfast bar.
A range oven, dual zone wine fridge and integrated dishwasher are all among its facilities.
In the orangery extension is a hexagonal glazed and lit glass lantern light-well, making this a stunning entertaining space with a southerly aspect and doors to the garden.
Also at this level is a shower room with contemporary suite, and a fitted-out utility room.
The first floor landing leads to five bedrooms, three of which have fitted wardrobes.
The main bedroom and a guest room have luxurious en suites, and the house bathroom features a free-standing bath tub, and walk-in shower with dual heads incorporating a raindance shower.
Two low-set windows give the main bedroom enviable views across the valley to Emley Moor.
An unmade road leads to the property's driveway, with off-street parking, and an attached double garage.
There's a lawned side garden and pathway to the south-facing rear garden with its open views and paved patio. A split-level garden has mature trees and shrubs, and there’s a lower patio with entertaining space.
Grange View, Runtlings Lane, Ossett, Wakefield, is priced at £890,000, with Holroyd Miller estate agents, Wakefield, tel. 01924 299494.
