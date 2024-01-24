Take a look inside this immaculate, super stylish home just outside Wakefield

With fresh design by Marsh and Co., Spring Farm has a swish interior that features a return staircase in its hallway, with a stone floor and underfloor heating.

A contemporary style lounge has a Chesney log-burning stove with limestone surround and granite hearth, and next to it, a rear extension with a lovely garden room has French doors to outside.

There's another spacious lounge, also with French doors, that has bespoke wood plantation blinds.

In the modern, high spec dining kitchen with underfloor heating are Mackintosh painted wooden units, with quartz work surfaces, and a full range of integrated appliances. There's a Quooker flex tap and a recessed sink.

From the kitchen, you can enter the double integral garage, with utility space. A ground floor w.c. off the hallway completes the ground floor.

Four individually designed double bedrooms are on the first floor, with a study and library area

A spacious master bedroom, with exposed beams, has fitted bedroom furniture and an en suite with a walk-in shower, a painted wood and marble washbasin vanity unit, and a w.c..

In another bedroom there's a charming fireplace, an en suite shower room, and a flexible-use mezzanine floor.

The final bedroom has fitted wardrobes, while the house bathroom includes a freestanding bath and walk-in shower, with vanity unit.

The lawned garden with water feature is stunning, and lends itself well to entertaining, while a flagstone patio provides sitting and dining space, and an outhouse is used for storage.

Spring Farm, Notton, is for sale at £895,000, with Bradleys Real Estate, Pontefract, tel. 01977 306026.

