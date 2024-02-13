News you can trust since 1852
View this beautifully presented home with extensive garden, for sale in Castleford

This detached period home has an immaculate interior and a surprisingly large, yet low maintenance rear garden.
By Sally Burton
Published 13th Feb 2024, 13:07 GMT
An entrance hall with original tiles, an archway, stained glass windows and decorative exposed beams to the ceiling, also hosts the staircase leading up.

In the living room is a part stained glass window, fitted units to each side of the chimney breast and period decorative features.

There's a side porch from the hallway, with under-stairs storage, and doors to the sitting room and office, plus a sliding door to the kitchen.

From the sitting room, with its cosy multi-fuel burner and exposed brick chimney breast, are French doors to the conservatory, which in turn has doors to the rear garden.

Modern units line the walls of the kitchen, that has space and plumbing for a Range style cooker. A separate utility room adds to the facilities, and there's a ground floor w.c..

A beamed first floor landing leads to four sizeable bedrooms with period decorative detail: one has fitted wardrobes.

The family bathroom features a washbasin vanity unit, with a stand-alone bath and a separate shower cubicle.

Double iron gates lead to the front garden, which is mainly hardstanding so ideal for parking, and a single detached garage.

A tiered rear garden has top decking with a glass and metal railing, below which is a paved patio and pebbled area, suitable for a hot tub, with stretches of artificial lawn. There's a further enclosed patio area.

Offers over £500,000 are invited for this home in Sheepwalk Lane, Castleford, by Richard Kendall Estate Agent, Normanton and Pontefract, tel. 01924 899870.

