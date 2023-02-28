Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield

With plenty of indoor living space, outside are private, established gardens with lawns, and patios.

Special features include a brick fireplace with living flame gas fire in the dining hall with its panelled walls and ceiling, and a stone floor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

From here are stairs to the first floor, and a guest cloakroom.

In both living and sitting rooms are bay windows and feature fireplaces, with living flame gas fires.

Contemporary style units with Quartz stone worktops line the kitchen, that has a five-ring Fisher and Paykel induction hob with pop up extractor fan, built-in oven, and a combination microwave oven and warming drawer.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An American style fridge freezer and a dishwasher are further appliances, while in the adjoining breakfast area is a built-in 'dresser' with wine fridge and drinks cooler.

Also on the ground floor is a modern tiled shower room.

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield

Upstairs, the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes with dressing table.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Two of three further bedrooms have wash basins with vanity units, and built-in storage. There's also a study.

In the family bathroom is a suite including a double-ended bath, a walk-in shower and a vanity unit with wash basin. The w.c. is separate.

Within a detached block are a laundry, store room, and the double garage, with remote control doors.

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A driveway with remote control gate has parking space, and further to the gardens is a summer house and a garden shed.

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield, is for sale priced £795,000​ with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call​ 01924 291294​ for details.​

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield