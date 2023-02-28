News you can trust since 1852
Inside this unique home with high spec kitchen, and stunning gardens

This large, stone-built property on the fringes of Wakefield has classic style rooms with a sleek, contemporary breakfast kitchen.

By Sally Burton
18 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 1st Mar 2023, 9:03am
Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield
With plenty of indoor living space, outside are private, established gardens with lawns, and patios.

Special features include a brick fireplace with living flame gas fire in the dining hall with its panelled walls and ceiling, and a stone floor.

From here are stairs to the first floor, and a guest cloakroom.

In both living and sitting rooms are bay windows and feature fireplaces, with living flame gas fires.

Contemporary style units with Quartz stone worktops line the kitchen, that has a five-ring Fisher and Paykel induction hob with pop up extractor fan, built-in oven, and a combination microwave oven and warming drawer.

An American style fridge freezer and a dishwasher are further appliances, while in the adjoining breakfast area is a built-in 'dresser' with wine fridge and drinks cooler.

Also on the ground floor is a modern tiled shower room.

Upstairs, the main bedroom has built-in wardrobes with dressing table.

Two of three further bedrooms have wash basins with vanity units, and built-in storage. There's also a study.

In the family bathroom is a suite including a double-ended bath, a walk-in shower and a vanity unit with wash basin. The w.c. is separate.

Within a detached block are a laundry, store room, and the double garage, with remote control doors.

A driveway with remote control gate has parking space, and further to the gardens is a summer house and a garden shed.

Woodlands, Woodland Rise, Wakefield, is for sale priced £795,000​ with Richard Kendall estate agent. Call​ 01924 291294​ for details.​

