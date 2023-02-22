Five bedrooms and four bathrooms in this exceptional Wakefield family home

This sleek and select detached home, for sale within an exclusive five property development, offers bright and stylish accommodation.

With a very spacious open plan kitchen, dining and family room, and two further reception rooms on the ground floor, the house has five double bedrooms above, to cater for any size family.

Solid oak doors feature in the entrance hall that hosts the staircase to the first floor.

The open plan kitchen is to the rear of the house, with fitted units and a granite island that has breakfast bar seating.

Its integrated appliances include a tower fridge and freezer, a double oven and microwave oven with warming drawer, an induction hob with extractor fan, and a dishwasher.

From the dining area are glass bi-folding doors that lead out to the garden, but also fill the interior with abundant natural light. The relaxing family space looks out over the garden.

There's a separate utility room, with access to the integral double garage.

A formal lounge has a feature fireplace and bay window, while the second reception room is currently used as a home office.

All five first floor bedrooms are doubles, with three having their own en suite facilities. One also has a walk-in wardrobe – another has a dressing room.

A contemporary house bathroom completes this level.

Electric gates admit vehicles to the road leading up to the house, and there is private parking provision.

The garden, with fenced boundaries, faces the west, and includes a patio seating area that's ideal for summer when spending time outdoors, or with family and friends.

White Hall Grange, Bradford Road, Wakefield, is for sale at £800,000, with Fine and Country estate agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 234881 for more information.

