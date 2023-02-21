This architect-designed contemporary home is in a great location for families

This sizeable property is specifically designed for modern family living, with contemporary, open plan style.

The four bedroom family home has a central reception hall, then a very spacious living room with a front-facing balcony, that is filled with natural light from full height windows and glass door panels.

There's easy indoor to outdoor living from the open plan dining kitchen, that has bi-folding doors out to the rear garden and a good-size patio with pergola.

A useful pantry, utility room, w.c., and a boot room add to the ground floor accommodation, the latter leading through to an office that's ideal for a home worker.

Up on the first floor is a principal bedroom suite with a side dressing room, and an en suite shower room.

Three further bedrooms are served by a particularly well-appointed family bathroom.

The house has a gas fired central heating system and sealed unit double glazed windows throughout.

A broad parking and turning area with automated gates lies to the front of the property, with a lawned garden extending to the side.

To the rear is a landscaped garden with lawned and paved areas, that lend themselves well to sitting out in summer or outdoor entertaining.

With a slightly elevated position opposite Purston Park, the house is also within easy reach of a good range of local shops, schools and recreational facilities.

A wider range of amenities are available in the nearby town centre of Pontefract, and the national motorway network is readily accessible.

This home in Ackworth Road, Featherstone, Pontefract, is for sale at £595,000 with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Contact the agent's Pontefract office on 01977 798844 for more details.

