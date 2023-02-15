See inside this quaint, renovated period property, for sale in Ackworth

This home of character was once a gatehouse dating back to the mid-eighteenth century, and it retains some relics of its past within the renovation of the property.

Stone steps lead up to an arched timber front door with glazed panel, which leads in to the beamed lounge.

An Inglenook fireplace with log burner is a main focal point in this cosy room, and features a brick back and hearth, and a timber overhead mantle.

Steps take you down from here to a spacious dining kitchen with beams to the ceiling, a slate tiled floor, cream Shaker-style units, and solid block wood worktops and splashbacks. A peninsular breakfast bar is perfect for a morning cuppa, and a recess with timber mantle holds a gas range cooker.

A velux window lights up the long rear hall and study that has a rear access door, then there’s the dining room, which could also be used as a third bedroom, and has a wall-mounted electric fire and fitted cupboards.

There are double glazed door and window units within the conservatory, that has French doors out to the garden.

Also on the ground floor is a bathroom with brick set tiling and mosaic border, that has a white three-piece suite including a jacuzzi bath with shower fitting above.

Two double bedrooms are on the first floor, one with solid wood flooring and another with exposed ceiling beams, and built-in storage.

Gardens with paved seating space, some trees, shrubs and plants with pebbled and decked areas are to both the front and side of the property, and there is off street parking behind double gates.

This home in Station Road, Ackworth, is currently for sale at the price of £335,000, with Chris North Properties.

Call the agent on 01924 890320 for further information.

