See inside this remodelled family home in Badsworth conservation village

This cul-de-sac village home has been fully refurbished to create a unique interior with space for a larger family.

With five bedrooms, one of which could double as a study, it has a modern, open-plan breakfast kitchen with fitted, pale grey units, that links through to a dining area, and a stylish house bathroom with a suite including a jacuzzi style corner bath and shower.

French doors from the lounge allow easy indoor to outdoor living in the summer months, opening out to a covered patio seating area that has an additional stove or barbecue platform. A hot tub area (the hot tub is negotiable for separate sale) includes an outdoor shower.

An entrance hall leads to the main rooms within Central House, with ground floor accommodation including one bedroom that is currently used as a study or home office, and a w.c..

A large window fills the stairway with natural light. Upstairs is the master bedroom with an en suite shower room, three more bedrooms and the modern family bathroom. A sizeable loft is boarded for storage purposes.

To the rear of the house is a lawned and landscaped garden with mature trees and shrubs ensuring privacy, with the covered patio and hot tub area.

The front driveway has ample space for off street parking and there's a large garage.

Badsworth is a conservation village surrounded by lovely countryside but with not far to travel to the main motorway network, so ideal for anyone wanting to commute or travel for other purposes to cities such as Leeds, Bradford and Sheffield.

This home in High Farm Meadow, Badsworth, is for sale at £550,000 with Purplebricks. See full details via the rightmove portal at www.rightmove.co.uk.

