See inside this plush and private home with full size snooker room

This five-bedroom home on a private gated development in Pontefract, has a light and luxurious interior, with lawned gardens, driveway parking and a large double integral garage.

The family house is around 20 years old and was built by the current owner.

An entrance hallway with open staircase leads to rooms that include a dual aspect lounge that has a bay window, and a feature gas fireplace on marble hearth with wooden surround.

There’s a separate, bay-windowed dining room, and this leads to a snug or family room linked by an archway to the open plan kitchen, with sliding patio doors out to the garden.

The stunning kitchen showcases marble worktops, with an integrated gas burning hob, a Neff oven and grill, and a fridge freezer. There’s a breakfast bar seating area, with LED ceiling spotlights.

Also on the ground floor is an office with desk and storage space, a guest w.c., a cloakroom and utility room, plus the super-size garage with storage.

From a sizeable first floor landing are five double bedrooms, the main one having fitted wardrobes, its own walk-through dressing area and separate en suite shower room.

Two further bedrooms have fitted wardrobes. Another is currently used as a games room with full-size snooker table.

A stylish family bathroom has a Jacuzzi Whirlpool bath and a walk-in shower. Another separate shower room adds to the facilities.

To the side and rear of the house lies a lawned, private garden with Indian stone patio and attractive borders containing mature trees, shrubs and plants.

This home is tucked away within a quiet development of just four other properties.

​2 Portland Croft, Pontefract, is for sale priced £675,000, with no onward chain. Call Richard Kendall estate agent, tel. 01924 291294.

1 . 2 Portland Croft Pontefract The lawned rear garden with patio seating area has established leafy borders and a high degree of privacy. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

2 . 2 Portland Croft Pontefract A solid wood entrance door leads in to the spacious hallway of the house. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

3 . 2 Portland Croft Pontefract The stunning kitchen with breakfast bar and central island. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales

4 . 2 Portland Croft Pontefract The dining room with bay window leads to a snug or family room, which is open plan to the kitchen. Photo: Richard Kendall estate agent Photo Sales