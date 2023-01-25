This Castleford bungalow is stunning inside, with a garden and great views

At first glance this bungalow gives little impression of the modern interior and extensive garden with views that lies behind its front facade.

It is something of a tardis, with stylish family living space, three bedrooms and a mature garden with seating areas, established trees and plants, and far reaching views.

The renovated property, complete with new windows and doors, has a smart and modern entrance hallway with handy under stairs storage.

A spacious breakfast kitchen with a single ceiling beam and spotlights, showcases fitted units, Quartz worktops and a central island with breakfast bar and seating for three to four people. The kitchen also includes a number of integrated appliances.

French doors open out to a patio and paved steps down to the lawned garden from the dining area, so ideal for summer entertaining or just for enjoying the warmer seasons with indoor to outdoor living.

A lounge with feature fireplace has natural light pouring in from a large window.

Also leading off from the hall is a contemporary bathroom with a freestanding bath, twin wash basins and vanity unit. There are two bedrooms.

A first floor main bedroom with views over the garden and beyond has its own en suite facility, while one of two cupboards off the landing is used as a walk-in wardrobe.

Additional loft space could allow for a potential extension over the garage.

With the through tandem garage to the front of the property is off street parking space, with access to the rear garden at the side of the building.

The bungalow in Sheepwalk Lane, Townville, Castleford, has an asking price of around £370,000.

For more information, contact Martin and Co, Pontefract, tel. 01977 799550.

1 . Sheepwalk Lane, Townville, Castleford A rear view of the bungalow from the garden. Photo: Martin and Co Photo Sales

2 . Sheepwalk Lane, Townville, Castleford The smart and spacious hallway has under stairs storage. Photo: Martin and Co Photo Sales

3 . Sheepwalk Lane, Townville, Castleford The open plan living kitchen opens out to a seating area with steps to the lawned garden. Photo: Martin and Co Photo Sales

4 . Sheepwalk Lane, Townville, Castleford Room with a view: this kitchen window looks over the garden to the landscape stretching out behind. Photo: Martin and Co Photo Sales