See the modern interior of this five-bed home for sale near Nostell Priory

This village property has been developed by its current owners in to a modern, comfortable home with stylish kitchen and bathrooms, five bedrooms and a purpose-built gym in part of the garage.

The property is ideal for commuters to Wakefield or further afield, providing a peaceful retreat close to Nostell Priory.

Its interior, with underfloor heating at ground level, includes a hallway with high gloss flooring, with doors to a cloakroom and a utility room.

The spacious dining room attracts natural light through a large bay window, while a stone fireplace is a main feature in the lounge, that has patio doors out to the garden.

Cream gloss units are fitted in the kitchen that has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer, oven, hob, extractor fan, dishwasher and wine cooler.

On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a spa bath and shower cubicle.

Two double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and one has a stylish en suite with super-size shower unit. One bedroom is currently used as an office, with fitted desk and cupboards.

On the second floor are two more double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, desks, drawers, and Velux windows.

The bathroom has both bath and shower cubicle, plus a Velux window.

Front and rear gardens have pathways around the house, with CCTV coverage.

The front garden is mainly brick paved, while the rear has a driveway, lawn and patio area. There is additional parking space across the road, and country views.

The garage has room for one car and houses a purpose-built gym with power, light and electric heating. The property also has fully owned solar panels.

​This home in Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, is for sale at £625,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Wakefield.

Call 01924 375301 for details.​

1. Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield The stunning, high gloss breakfast kitchen, that has a range of integrated appliances. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

2. Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield There's a feature fireplace within the spacious lounge. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

3. Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield The dining room is filled with natural light from the large feature bay window. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales

4. Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield A stylish bathroom within the Crofton property. Photo: Reeds Rains Photo Sales