See the modern interior of this five-bed home for sale near Nostell Priory
This village property has been developed by its current owners in to a modern, comfortable home with stylish kitchen and bathrooms, five bedrooms and a purpose-built gym in part of the garage.
The property is ideal for commuters to Wakefield or further afield, providing a peaceful retreat close to Nostell Priory.
Its interior, with underfloor heating at ground level, includes a hallway with high gloss flooring, with doors to a cloakroom and a utility room.
The spacious dining room attracts natural light through a large bay window, while a stone fireplace is a main feature in the lounge, that has patio doors out to the garden.
Cream gloss units are fitted in the kitchen that has a breakfast bar and integrated appliances, including a fridge freezer, oven, hob, extractor fan, dishwasher and wine cooler.
On the first floor are three bedrooms and a family bathroom with a spa bath and shower cubicle.
Two double bedrooms have built-in wardrobes, and one has a stylish en suite with super-size shower unit. One bedroom is currently used as an office, with fitted desk and cupboards.
On the second floor are two more double bedrooms with built-in wardrobes, desks, drawers, and Velux windows.
The bathroom has both bath and shower cubicle, plus a Velux window.
Front and rear gardens have pathways around the house, with CCTV coverage.
The front garden is mainly brick paved, while the rear has a driveway, lawn and patio area. There is additional parking space across the road, and country views.
The garage has room for one car and houses a purpose-built gym with power, light and electric heating. The property also has fully owned solar panels.
This home in Doncaster Road, Crofton, Wakefield, is for sale at £625,000 with Reeds Rains estate agents, Wakefield.
Call 01924 375301 for details.
MORE PROPERTY: www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/look-around-this-fabulous-home-with-extensive-gardens-for-sale-at-ps12m-3991397
www.wakefieldexpress.co.uk/lifestyle/homes-and-gardens/have-a-look-inside-this-cottage-on-the-market-within-a-sought-after-wakefield-village-3988205