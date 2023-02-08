This Georgian townhouse with separate apartment is unique and stunning

This stunning period home with a modern interior is in the sought after district of St John's, and has the added advantage of a two-bed duplex loft apartment that is self-contained.

The double fronted Georgian town house showcases a successful blend of period character and contemporary design.

Its special features include Georgian and Victorian wood sash windows, oak balconies, exposed brickwork, wooden floors, cast iron radiators, and voided high ceilings, with electric gates to private car parking that operate from mobile phone controls.

An entrance hall leads to the lounge with its multi fuel stove, and sash window with working shutters.

There's a separate dining room, a versatile room used currently as an office, and a sleek open plan kitchen.

With Italian-style white painted units, sapphire brown granite worktops and a matching island, the kitchen is spacious and modern.Below, at lower ground floor level are three double bedrooms, including a master bedroom and dressing area with bi-folding doors to a private garden.

Another bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while the main family bathroom includes a Trojan cast bath and a double shower cubicle.There is private gated access to the spiral staircase which leads to the Cityloft apartment and in to its contemporary kitchen with Smeg integrated appliances.

A large skylight is one of several feature windows, another being in the large living room with views over Wentworth Terrace. There are two double bedrooms, one with an internal balcony. The bathroom with Jacuzzi fittings includes a bath and shower, and there’s a study with unique roof voids.The properties in Wentworth Terrace share a private rear garden, and are a short walk from the city centre.

7 Wentworth Terrace, St John's, Wakefield, is priced at £695,000, with Hodsons Estate Agents, tel. 01924 200544.

