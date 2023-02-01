Look around this fab family home with a large lawned garden

This appealing home offers superb family facilities with light and spacious rooms, and an extensive lawned garden.

In its quiet location, the four-bedroom detached house has the charm of a period property with original features, blended with the stylish and modern.

There is also potential to extend, with planning in place for a detached annexe.

The reception hall, with decorative detail and cellar access, has an original balustrade staircase, and an arched window.

A cosy multi-fuel burner on a slate hearth with brick and original slate surround is a focal point in the living room, and the sitting room too has a multi-fuel burner, with exposed brick setting and a hearth within stone surround.

French doors open to the front from the dining room, with a square archway linking it to the sitting room.

In the kitchen with breakfast room are fitted wooden units, and a range cooker, with an integrated dishwasher and fridge freezer. There's corner seating, and stairs to the games room, with access to the conservatory and an inner lobby.

A large ground floor bedroom is currently a super-size playroom - great for young families, and a utility room and w.c. add to ground floor facilities.

From the first floor landing with an original stained glass arched window are three double bedrooms and a family bathroom with a claw foot bath, a walk-in double shower, underfloor heating, and period style radiator.

One bedroom has an original fireplace and its own en suite and dressing area.

There is off-street parking to the rear and side, with gates to the lawned garden with Indian stone patio, trees, shrubs, and a log store.

Offers over £695,000 are invited for this home in Dale Street, Ossett. Call Richard Kendall estate agent on 01924 266555.

