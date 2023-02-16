This four-bedroom 'tucked away' home offers open plan living and much more

This modern and individually styled home has family space galore, with a large, open plan living kitchen, two multi-function basement rooms and a games room annexe.

Outdoor space is private and includes off-road parking.

The open plan lounge, kitchen and diner, provides a contemporary and flexible living area which is perfect for entertaining.

In the fully fitted kitchen are navy units, and a useful, super-size larder cupboard. There's a range cooker with extractor above and an integrated fridge freezer, plus a dishwasher.

​Seven double glazed windows around this whole area have remote privacy blinds, along with French doors that open to outside.

A built-in electric wall fire is a main feature in the living space.

​There's also a fitted-out utility room​ and two ground floor bedrooms, one of which has a mezzanine level accessed by a spiral staircase that is currently used as the bedroom, with an office below.

A luxurious family bathroom includes a free standing bath, a corner shower cubicle and built in vanity unit with storage.

​From the first floor landing is a master bedroom with four skylight windows, and under-eaves storage.

The second bedroom at this level has fitted wardrobes, a skylight window and an en suite bathroom that includes a corner shower cubicle.​

​Both basement double rooms are used by the current owners as bedrooms​. One has a walk-in wardrobe and the other has a wash hand basin in vanity unit.

​A versatile annexe with power and light, that is used presently as a games room and bar, could easily be a home office, treatment room or similar.

​The driveway has remote control gates at entry, and provides parking spaces.​

​Within the garden is an artificial lawn, and there is a veranda with awning fronting the games room annexe​, with space for a hot tub and wood burning stove. A shed provides further storage.

​This home in Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield, is for sale at £500,000, with Bronte Estates Ltd, tel. 01274 884040.

1 . Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield The open plan living style is ideal for family life, and for entertaining. Photo: Bronte Estates Ltd Photo Sales

2 . Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield A built-in electric wall fire is a main feature of the living space. Photo: Bronte Estates Ltd Photo Sales

3 . Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield Part of the kitchen and dining area within the contemporary interior. Photo: Bronte Estates Ltd Photo Sales

4 . Syke Close, Tingley, Wakefield The versatile games room annexe could easily suit another purpose such as a home office or treatment room. Photo: Bronte Estates Ltd Photo Sales