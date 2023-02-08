This luxurious detached family home in the heart of Wakefield has an electric vehicle charging point and space for an entertainment room and a gym.

This extremely generous, beautifully updated five bedroom Victorian detached family home offers spacious living accommodation throughout, spanning three floors.

The current owners have lovingly restored the property to its former glory and the results are breath-taking. Blending significant period features with modern living, the resulting house is spectacular.

The residence occupies an impressive and good sized corner plot set within the heart of Wakefield, offering excellent access to local schools including Queen Elizabeth Grammar School as well as Wakefield city centre and Wakefield train station.

Access is granted through double electric gates onto the gravel driveway which is fitted with an electric vehicle charging point.

The walled garden offers privacy with a hot tub and access to the old coach house which has been repurposed as a further family entertainment space and gym.

The wrap around gardens are both generous and impressive with flower bed borders and area to the rear laid to lawn with allotment area and fruit tree borders.

Internally the property boasts large light, bright living accommodation throughout, with period features including feature fireplace, stained glass windows, high ceilings and replaced and restored double-glazed sash windows.

The property is extremely tranquil and will appeal to a vast range of potential buyers.

Downstairs, the property briefly comprises of an entrance hall with sweeping staircase to the first floor, an open plan kitchen/diner and two further good sized reception rooms ideal for entertaining, a downstairs boiler room and a downstairs toilet.

To the first floor are four good sized double bedrooms including the primary with en-suite, the house bathroom, utility and the office.

And the second floor has been expertly converted to deliver further versatile additional living accommodation, currently utilised as an entertainment area with bespoke bar, exposed feature beams and beautifully modern shower room just off.

To the lower ground floor there is cellar storage benefitting from power and light.

A viewing of this property is recommended by the estate agents, to fully appreciate everything it has to offer.

This property on Blenheim Road in Wakefield is currently for sale on Rightmove for a guide price of £840,000.

For more information or to arrange a viewing, call Fine and Country estate agents on 01924 908576.

