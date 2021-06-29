Last chance to grab a £2 raffle ticket to win this four-bedroom home

There's just one more day until this four-bedroom family home is finally raffled - but if all tickets aren't sold, one lucky winner will win more than £165,000.

Pinderfields Hospital worker Nick Wyrill is offering 250,000 opportunities to win his family's home, and is hoping to raise £50,000 for charity at the same time.

They plan to donate 10 per cent of the money raised to MY Hospitals Charity, the charitable arm of the Mid Yorkshire Hospitals NHS Trust

But, with just hours left until the raffle is closed, there are still a number of tickets that need to be sold.

If all tickets aren't sold, there's a guaranteed minimum cash prize of £165K.

The four bedroom home, which is just five years old, features a fully fitted kitchen, four modern, sizeable bedrooms, a garage and enclosed garden - and its very own orangery and fruit patch.