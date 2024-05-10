The following properties, including this one on Park Lane, Pontefract, are all currently for sale on RightmoveThe following properties, including this one on Park Lane, Pontefract, are all currently for sale on Rightmove
Location, Location, Location: Here are the 11 most expensive homes for sale in Pontefract on Rightmove

By Dominic Brown
Published 10th May 2024, 16:00 BST
With Kirstie Allsopp and Phil Spencer back on our TV screens this week in a new series of Location, Location, Location, we continue to take a look at some of the most luxurious properties currently for sale in the district.

This time, we’re focusing on the most expensive homes on the market in Pontefract.

If you’re inspired by the popular house-hunting duo to start looking for your new dream home, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 11 most expensive properties currently for sale in Pontefract on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This property on Holgate Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Reeds Rains priced £665,000

1. £665,000

This property on Holgate Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Reeds Rains priced £665,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property at The Mount, Pontefract, is on sale with Richard Kendall, priced £650,000

2. £650,000

This property at The Mount, Pontefract, is on sale with Richard Kendall, priced £650,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Knottingley Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Fine & Country, priced £650,000

3. £650,000

This property on Knottingley Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Fine & Country, priced £650,000 Photo: Rightmove

This property on Carleton Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Martin & Co at a guide price of £575,000

4. £575,000

This property on Carleton Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Martin & Co at a guide price of £575,000 Photo: Rightmove

