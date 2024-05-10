Location, Location, Location: Here are the 11 most expensive homes for sale in Pontefract on Rightmove

This time, we’re focusing on the most expensive homes on the market in Pontefract.
If you’re inspired by the popular house-hunting duo to start looking for your new dream home, one of these could be just for you.
Here are the 11 most expensive properties currently for sale in Pontefract on Rightmove.
1. £665,000
This property on Holgate Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Reeds Rains priced £665,000 Photo: Rightmove
2. £650,000
This property at The Mount, Pontefract, is on sale with Richard Kendall, priced £650,000 Photo: Rightmove
3. £650,000
This property on Knottingley Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Fine & Country, priced £650,000 Photo: Rightmove
4. £575,000
This property on Carleton Road, Pontefract, is on sale with Martin & Co at a guide price of £575,000 Photo: Rightmove