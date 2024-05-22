Here are some of the most expensive properties across wakefield that are currently for sale.Here are some of the most expensive properties across wakefield that are currently for sale.
Here are some of the most expensive properties across wakefield that are currently for sale.

Location, Location, Location: Here are the 14 most expensive homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove

By Kara McKune
Published 22nd May 2024, 19:00 BST
Here are some of the most luxurious properties currently for sale in Wakefield.

Kirstie and Phil continue to help more house-hunters make their next move on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday).

If you’re inspired by the popular duo to start looking for your new dream home, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 14 most expensive properties currently for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

This regal five-bedroom home is currently available on Rightmove for £1.7 million.

1. Barnsley Road

This regal five-bedroom home is currently available on Rightmove for £1.7 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This peaceful home, with extensive planting and mature trees, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.3 million.

2. Chevet Lane

This peaceful home, with extensive planting and mature trees, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.3 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Situated at the head of a cul-de-sac, this luxury home is available for £1.25 million.

3. Woodthorpe Glades

Situated at the head of a cul-de-sac, this luxury home is available for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
This prime building plot, which has a build contract for the developer to create the buyer's dream home, is available for £1.2 million.

4. Barnsley Road

This prime building plot, which has a build contract for the developer to create the buyer's dream home, is available for £1.2 million. Photo: Rightmove

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:WakefieldRightmoveChannel 4