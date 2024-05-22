Location, Location, Location: Here are the 14 most expensive homes for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove

Kirstie and Phil continue to help more house-hunters make their next move on Channel 4 tonight (Wednesday).

If you’re inspired by the popular duo to start looking for your new dream home, one of these could be just for you.

Here are the 14 most expensive properties currently for sale in Wakefield on Rightmove.

For more information about any of these homes, visit www.rightmove.co.uk

1 . Barnsley Road This regal five-bedroom home is currently available on Rightmove for £1.7 million. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

2 . Chevet Lane This peaceful home, with extensive planting and mature trees, is currently available on Rightmove for £1.3 million. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales

3 . Woodthorpe Glades Situated at the head of a cul-de-sac, this luxury home is available for £1.25 million. Photo: Rightmove Photo Sales