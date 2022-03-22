Look around this high spec bungalow, with room to expand, near Pontefract

A front view of the Burton Salmon bungalow that has lawned gardens to front and rear.

Its substantial plot gives great potential for expansion, subject to any necessary planning consent.

The property is set back from the roadside, with a driveway and parking behind private electric gates.

Fully renovated throughout, it is in immaculate condition.

Its ground floor includes an entrance hallway, and a living room that has a bay window to the front while sliding patio doors to the rear provide access to the garden room, surrounded by greenery.

There is a family dining room and a high spec kitchen with integrated appliances and a breakfast bar. A separate utility room is a further facility.

All three bedrooms are doubles, the main bedroom having a large window overlooking the garden and an en-suite wet room.

A large attached garage gives access to both front and rear, while to the front of the bungalow is a lawned garden behind a natural hedge screen.

The bespoke breakfast kitchen with a central work island.

To the rear is an extensive, private lawned garden bordered by trees and open fields, with patio and hot tub areas, changing facilities and storage.

The Hawthorns, Poole Lane, Burton Salmon, is priced at £799,995 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01977 798844 for details.

A spacious garden room with lovely views and doors leading outside.