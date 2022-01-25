Look around this stunning place, for sale for £900,000, near Pontefract
This period property with a paddock has great charm, and offers flexible living arrangements within a small development of similar homes, fringeing the village of East Hardwick.
Steeped in history and showcasing original features throughout, this Grade II-listed home has oil-fired central heating with an LPG gas stove and gas-fired range cooker.
Its extensive accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with exposed wooden beams.
There's a home office, a modern ground floor shower room and a characterful living room with exposed stone pillars and wooden beams, traditional windows and an inglenook fireplace.
The dining room has French doors out to the large rear garden, and there's a lovely contemporary style fitted kitchen, plus a laundry room.
To the first floor are four bedrooms, served by a family bathroom.
The second floor master bedroom has both fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.
With two driveways, the property has large gardens, a paddock, and a courtyard.
Open countryside adjoins the rear garden, with lawn and patio areas, a pond, and mature trees.
The Granary, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick WF8 3EG has a price tag of £900,000 and is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent.
Call 01977 798844 for more information