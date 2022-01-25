Look around this stunning place, for sale for £900,000, near Pontefract

Approaching The Granary, in its enviable village location

Steeped in history and showcasing original features throughout, this Grade II-listed home has oil-fired central heating with an LPG gas stove and gas-fired range cooker.

Its extensive accommodation includes a welcoming entrance hall with exposed wooden beams.

There's a home office, a modern ground floor shower room and a characterful living room with exposed stone pillars and wooden beams, traditional windows and an inglenook fireplace.

The dining room has French doors out to the large rear garden, and there's a lovely contemporary style fitted kitchen, plus a laundry room.

To the first floor are four bedrooms, served by a family bathroom.

The second floor master bedroom has both fitted wardrobes and an en-suite bathroom.

With two driveways, the property has large gardens, a paddock, and a courtyard.

This individually styled bedroom definitely has the 'wow' factor.

Open countryside adjoins the rear garden, with lawn and patio areas, a pond, and mature trees.

The Granary, Rigg Lane, East Hardwick WF8 3EG has a price tag of £900,000 and is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent.

Call 01977 798844 for more information

An open plan, fully fitted character kitchen with both living and dining space.