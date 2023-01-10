Look around this well-equipped village semi with open views, for sale near Castleford

A family home with three double bedrooms and open plan kitchen with diner, is for sale in a sought after village location.

Not only does this semi-detached home have extensive views to the rear, but it has its own established bar in the garden too, with great facilities for enjoying the outdoor setting during the summer months.

The tick list for this property also includes an en suite facility to the main bedroom, a ground floor w.c., and a useful garage store which is currently put to good use as a home gym.

Also on the ground floor is an entrance vestibule, an inner hallway, a stylish lounge, the dining kitchen with fitted units and patio door leading outside, and a utility room.

Three double bedrooms, an en suite and a well-equipped family bathroom are all upstairs.

A tarmac driveway leads up the house and has an electric charging point installed.

Within the fenced rear garden that has a degree of privacy, with views across fields, is a built-in area of decking, with seating, a barbecue, a hot tub area and a sizeable outbuilding with a bar and storage space. The set-up is ideal for spending time outside, whether just to relax in the sun, or enjoy socialising with family and friends.

South Milford itself is a village with a long history, that has retained its post office and a choice of local hostelries. It has good links to the motorway system via the A1, and easy access to a number of Yorkshire towns and cities.

This property in Southlands Close, South Milford, is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, with offers invited over £287,950.

For more information call the agent's Pontefract office on 01977 798844.

