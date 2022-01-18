Stylishly extended, it has a modern open plan kitchen, dining and family area, with doors leading out to an enclosed rear garden with a wide patio and expanse of lawn.

A further reception room adds to the ground floor facilities, with the entrance hallway through to the versatile living space.

In the kitchen are fitted gloss units, with open brick walls and a work top extending to a breakfast bar.

The living and dining area has views of the garden, while the additional lounge is also light and spacious, with a bay window and an alcove feature.

There is ground floor access to the garage and a w.c..

From the first floor landing are four double bedrooms, with a contemporary style family bathroom.

A second floor master bedroom suite is luxurious and large with an en-suite shower room.

There is the potential to extend the property further, subject to planning permissions.

This home on Thornes Road, Wakefield, is priced £650,000, with Hunters estate agents, Castleford.

Call 01977 604600 for more information.

