Look inside this bright, modern home for sale in Ossett

With five bedrooms and four reception rooms, the hub of this home is its bright and modern fitted kitchen, with stone work tops and a sizeable island unit.

A detached property, the house has gas fired central heating, double glazed windows, and comes with ample off-road parking, a single garage, and delightful gardens.

From the hallway is the living room with a modern focal fireplace and living flame coal effect gas fire.

An archway leads through to the family room with vaulted ceiling, an exposed stone wall and stunning garden views, then there’s a separate dining room and the garden room that opens through double French doors to a patio.

A ground floor utility room and guest w.c. complete ground floor facilities.

To the first floor is a main bedroom with dressing room and en suite including a shower cubicle and twin wash basins within a vanity unit. Two further double bedrooms are at this level and a luxurious bathroom with a double-ended whirlpool bath, and separate shower cubicle with body jets and overhead rain shower.

The final bedrooms, one with an en suite shower room, are above on the second floor.

Lawned gardens with established borders include patios and a summer house.

This home in Dale Street, Ossett, is priced £650,000. Call Richard Kendall estate agents on 01924 266555.

A modern breakfast kitchen A large central island is a feature of the kitchen, with fitted units and stone worktops.

Light-filled interior A relaxing place to sit and look out to the garden through this 'wall of windows'.

Dining, family and garden rooms An open plan arrangement allows for flexible space as rooms flow one to another.

The comfortable lounge with its central fireplace and dual aspect windows.