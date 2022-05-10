Set within lovely gardens with countryside beyond, the Ackworth stone fronted property is thought to date back to the nineteenth century, but has a modern interior that doesn’t compromise its cottage character.

Spacious yet cosy, its current owners have retained traditional features.

Entry via the rear door is through a large utility room, and there’s a w.c. and wine cellar.

An open-plan, farmhouse-style breakfast kitchen and family room is a hub of the home, with oak units. A log burner on Yorkshire stone hearth adds to the rustic appeal of the beamed family area.

The dining room was once the village post office, it is believed, with a brick fireplace and a deep bay with a view. A bright, dual-aspect lounge also has a brick fireplace, and a window with a rural outlook.

From the ground floor, a bespoke timber staircase climbs to a gallery landing, leading to a family bathroom and four large bedrooms....three with exceptional views.

The master bedroom has an en-suite shower room, while a second room is king-sized, with a corner wash basin. In bedroom three are wardrobes and statement wallpaper, and bedroom four is currently used as an office.

The gardens showcase lawns, flower beds, and Wisteria arches, with covered pergolas. There’s a choice of patio seating areas and a summer house, plus two separate garages and off road parking space.

Rose Cottage, Carleton, Pontefract, is for sale priced £600,000 with Enfields Luxe estate agents.

Call 01977 802479 for more details.

1. Extensive gardens and a summer house The gardens showcase lawns, flower beds, and Wisteria arches, with covered pergolas and patio seating areas. Photo Sales

2. Comfortable family space The open plan element links this seating area with the farmhouse style kitchen. Photo Sales

3. Character and charm throughout The dining room within Rose Cottage is thought to be the former site of the village post office. Photo Sales

4. Wood adds warmth to the property's interior Large wooden doors are a feature in themselves within this home. Photo Sales