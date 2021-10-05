Look inside this five bedroom home in a top Wakefield location

A modern family home in a sought after location close to Newmillerdam Country Park.

The property has spacious accommodation over three levels, with three reception rooms and five bedrooms, two of which have en suite facilities.

An entrance hallway leads on to a play room, a living room with bi-folding doors opening out to the rear garden, a dining room with a bay window, and the stylish fitted kitchen with Quartz work surfaces and bi-folding doors to the rear garden.

To the first floor there is the principal bedroom with a dressing area, fitted wardrobes, and an en suite bathroom.

Bedroom two has an en suite shower room and there is a third double bedroom along with the contemporary style house bathroom.

Two further double bedrooms are above.

Attractive gardens, a double driveway with parking space and a detached double garage add to the property's appeal, and it is within walking distance of Newmillerdam Country Park, along with nearby restaurants and bars.

3, Patch Wood Gardens, Newmillerdam, WF2 6TT is for sale with Richard Kendall Estate Agent, priced £600,000.

Thebright and spacious fitted kitchen has large windows and access to the garden.

Call 01924 291294 for more details.

A comfortable lounge with patio door leading outside.