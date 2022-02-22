There’s an entrance hallway leading to rooms that include an open plan dining kitchen fitted with modern units. A work island with breakfast bar is fitted with power points and a wine cooler.
An oak staircase leads up from the hallway, while stairs also take you down to the sitting room.
A brick fireplace with an unusual timber mantle, housing a log burner, is a focal point of the lounge that has windows to the side and rear, with French doors out to the garden.
Another sitting room provides more space for relaxation.
Three individually styled bedrooms are served by a house bathroom that features a rectangular panelled bath with central taps, and a vanity wash hand basin, with a separate double shower cubicle.
From an upper landing there are two bedrooms, one with a range of built-in wardrobes and cupboards, and an en-suite shower cubicle.
The second bedroom has a separate dressing area and storage units, with an en-suite facility that has both bath and shower.
A front block-paved driveway has off-street parking for several cars.
There’s a lawned garden and a raised decked area, with a sizeable outbuilding.
The property at Sutton Lane, Byram, Knottingley, is for sale priced £390,000, with Reeds Rains, Pontefract.
Call 01977 701891 for more information.
