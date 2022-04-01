It comes with a double garage and parking spaces within a courtyard setting, and has an enclosed garden.

The building has a great deal of character, with exposed stone, beams and trussed ceilings among its many appealing features.

Its interior comprises an entrance hallway, and another that is used as a dining hall.

A high-gloss, fully fitted kitchen has integrated appliances that include a four ring gas hob with glazed splashback and contemporary style filter hood.

There’s also a built in microwave and separate oven, fridge and freezer, a washing machine and a dishwasher.

In the spacious lounge is a feature stone fireplace housing a cast iron wood burning stove, and a French door leading out to the garden.

The main bedroom on the first floor has its own en suite shower room with a corner shower cubicle, and the advantage of a walk-in wardrobe facility.

There are two further good size bedrooms, one of which is L-shaped, along with a family bathroom.

Within the lawned garden is a paved patio, while a decked seating area provides further outdoor options.

This home is in a sought after location with easy access to local amenities including shops, services and schools, with Wakefield city centre close to hand.

Travel is made convenient by the proximity of the national motorway network and nearby rail stations.

Farm Mount, Netherton, is for sale with Richard Kendall estate agent for £425,000. Call 01924 266555.

