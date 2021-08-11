Look inside this stunning cul-de-sac home for sale in Walton, Wakefield

The Ambleside Drive, Walton, home in its cul-de-sac location

Its contemporary-style open plan kitchen with dining room and conservatory is to the rear of the house.

An entrance vestibule leads to an inner hallway, then a bay-fronted living room with feature fireplace, the formal dining room, a large conservatory, and the kitchen diner.

From the landing above are four generous size bedrooms, two with en suites, and the house bathroom.

Outside, there is a lawned garden to the front.

A double driveway provides off-street parking and leads to the integral garage that has an electric door.

The landscaped rear garden has paved seating areas, with a lawned section, a conifer hedge and a timber shed, all with a good amount of privacy.

Situated in the prestigious area of Walton just off The Balk, this house is well placed for local amenities including shops and schools.

The dining kitchen with white fitted units.

Sandal and Agbrigg railway station, and junction 39 of the M1 motorway are conveniently close, along with attractions such as Pugneys Water Park and Newmillerdam Country Park.

4 Ambleside Drive, Walton WF2 6TJ is for sale priced £450,000 with Richard Kendall Estate Agent. Call 01924 291294 for further details.

A very spacious conservatory